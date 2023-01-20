Clinton dismantles Davenport West in convincing manner 64-39

Clinton's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Davenport West 64-39 in Iowa girls basketball on January 20.
Last season, Davenport West and Clinton faced off on January 11, 2022 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Davenport West faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Clinton took on Maquoketa on January 14 at Maquoketa High School. For results, click here.
