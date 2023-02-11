Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac pushed past Fulton Unity Christian for a 29-19 win at Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac High on February 11 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 4, Fulton Unity Christian faced off against Moline Quad Cities Christian. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.