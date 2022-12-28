 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Chicago Hyde Park records thin win against Geneseo 49-47

A tight-knit tilt turned in Chicago Hyde Park's direction just enough to squeeze past Geneseo 49-47 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Chicago Hyde Park moved in front of Geneseo 12-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Maple Leafs came from behind to grab the advantage 31-22 at halftime over the Thunderbirds.

Geneseo had cause for optimism when it began the final quarter on top of Chicago Hyde Park 37-35.

The Thunderbirds put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 14-10 edge in the final quarter.

Recently on December 21, Geneseo squared off with Macomb in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

