 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check those pacemakers, Central DeWitt needs overtime to down Bettendorf 59-55
0 Comments

Check those pacemakers, Central DeWitt needs overtime to down Bettendorf 59-55

  • 0

Bonus basketball saw Central DeWitt use the overtime to top Bettendorf 59-55 at Central Dewitt High on December 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Central DeWitt opened with a 19-14 advantage over Bettendorf through the first quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Sabers outscored the Bulldogs 14-8 in the final period.

Recently on November 30 , Bettendorf squared up on Davenport Assumption in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News