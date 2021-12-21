 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
Central DeWitt turns out the lights on Muscatine 71-38
0 Comments

Central DeWitt turns out the lights on Muscatine 71-38

  • 0

Central DeWitt controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 71-38 victory over Muscatine in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 14, Central DeWitt faced off against Davenport West and Muscatine took on Davenport Assumption on December 14 at Davenport Assumption High School. For more, click here.

The Sabers moved in front of the Muskies 31-20 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News