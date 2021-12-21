Central DeWitt turns out the lights on Muscatine 71-38

Central DeWitt controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 71-38 victory over Muscatine in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 14, Central DeWitt faced off against Davenport West and Muscatine took on Davenport Assumption on December 14 at Davenport Assumption High School. For more, click here.
The Sabers moved in front of the Muskies 31-20 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.