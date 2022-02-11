 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central DeWitt turns out the lights on Clinton 70-29

Central DeWitt handled Clinton 70-29 in an impressive showing in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Sabers' offense jumped on top to a 45-22 lead over the River Kings at the half.

In recent action on February 4, Central DeWitt faced off against Muscatine and Clinton took on Davenport North on February 4 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.

