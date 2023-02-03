Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Central DeWitt broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 68-40 explosion on Muscatine at Central Dewitt High on February 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Central DeWitt and Muscatine played in a 62-29 game on February 4, 2022. For more, click here.

