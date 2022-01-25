Central DeWitt survives taut tilt with Davenport North 57-52

Central DeWitt edged Davenport North in a close 57-52 encounter for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 25.
The Sabers opened with a 13-12 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.
The Sabers and the Wildcats were engaged in a meager affair at 38-36 as the fourth quarter started.
The Sabers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 19-16 in the last stanza.
