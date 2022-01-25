 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central DeWitt survives taut tilt with Davenport North 57-52
0 Comments

Central DeWitt survives taut tilt with Davenport North 57-52

  • 0

Central DeWitt edged Davenport North in a close 57-52 encounter for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 25.

The Sabers opened with a 13-12 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.

The Sabers and the Wildcats were engaged in a meager affair at 38-36 as the fourth quarter started.

The Sabers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 19-16 in the last stanza.

Recently on January 20 , Davenport North squared up on Clinton in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is The MLB HOF voting outdated?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News