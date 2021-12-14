Central DeWitt sets a fast pace to trip Davenport West 66-16

Central DeWitt jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 66-16 win over Davenport West in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Central DeWitt breathed fire in front of Davenport West 29-6 to begin the second quarter.
Central DeWitt registered a 43-6 advantage at half over Davenport West.
The Sabers stomped on in front of the Falcons 59-6 going into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 7, Davenport West faced off against Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt took on Bettendorf on December 7 at Central DeWitt High School.
