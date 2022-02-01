Central DeWitt responds to adversity to top Davenport Assumption 60-45

Central DeWitt overcame a first quarter deficit in a 60-45 win over Davenport Assumption in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 1.

The Knights authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Sabers 10-6 at the end of the first quarter.

