Central DeWitt mauls Muscatine in strong showing 62-29

Impressive was a ready adjective for Central DeWitt's 62-29 throttling of Muscatine on February 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 28, Muscatine faced off against Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt took on Davenport West on January 28 at Central DeWitt High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Sabers an 18-0 lead over the Muskies.
