Central DeWitt finds small margin for win in tilt with Davenport North 59-58

Mighty close, mighty fine, Central DeWitt wore a victory shine after clipping Davenport North 59-58 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 3, Central DeWitt faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport North took on Eldridge North Scott on November 30 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
