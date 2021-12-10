 Skip to main content
Central DeWitt finds small margin for win in tilt with Davenport North 59-58
Mighty close, mighty fine, Central DeWitt wore a victory shine after clipping Davenport North 59-58 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 3, Central DeWitt faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport North took on Eldridge North Scott on November 30 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

