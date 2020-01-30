Central clinches IHMVCU Shootout for Iowa with win

After going into halftime up 35-25, Central's depth and athleticism proved too much in the second half as the Blue Devils put the game away in the third quarter. Central opened the frame on an 18-2 run that was sparked by Adriauna Mayfield, who had 12 of her game and career-high 24 points in the quarter, after which Central led 57-33.

That number has special meaning for the Central sophomore, who wears No. 24 because of former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday.

"It means a lot; the number, everything that's going on right now," Mayfield said. "He was the reason I wore this number. I grew up a lot watching him so, just to be able to have 24 and wear the number tonight meant a lot to me."

This ends a grueling stretch for the Bravettes (14-13), who are coming off the Lincoln Trail Conference tournament last week and had games on back-to-back nights. Playing someone as athletic as Central is something Annawan hopes can be a benefit once the postseason hits, as Keagan Rico led Annawan with 13 points while Cassidy Miller had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

"We've seen the skill, but the speed was unmatched, the athleticism was unmatched to anybody we've seen all year," Annawan head coach Jason Burkiewicz said. "I love going up against teams like that. ... I think this is the type of thing that gets us ready for (postseason). The next game we see will be really slow in our minds compared to what we saw flying around in front of us just now. So we'll make better decisions and we'll be better because of it, I've seen it before."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.