Cascade triumphs in strong showing over Camanche 45-21

Cascade's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Camanche 45-21 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 19.
Last season, Cascade and Camanche faced off on January 18, 2022 at Cascade High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 10, Camanche faced off against Clinton and Cascade took on Durant on December 10 at Cascade High School. For more, click here.
