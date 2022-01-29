 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cascade tacks win on Wilton 79-45
Cascade tacks win on Wilton 79-45

Cascade painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Wilton's defense for a 79-45 win on January 29 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 21, Wilton faced off against Bellevue and Cascade took on Camanche on January 18 at Cascade High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

