Cascade produces precision performance against Camanche 45-22

Cascade left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Camanche 45-22 at Cascade High on December 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Cascade and Camanche faced off on January 18, 2022 at Cascade High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Cascade faced off against Durant and Camanche took on Clinton on December 10 at Camanche High School. For a full recap, click here.
