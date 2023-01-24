Cascade blitzes Camanche in dominating victory 52-23

Cascade's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Camanche 52-23 in Iowa girls basketball on January 24.
The last time Cascade and Camanche played in a 56-17 game on January 18, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 17, Camanche faced off against Dyersville Beckman and Cascade took on Goose Lake Northeast on January 17 at Cascade High School. Click here for a recap.
