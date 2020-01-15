Can Moline comeback kids keep it going?

MOLINE — It is probably not the way a team wants to play the game, but it seems to be working all alright for the Moline girls' basketball team.
Last Thursday, the Maroons trailed Galesburg by 16 points late in the first half and rallied to beat the Silver Streaks 61-59. Not to be outdone, in Saturday's IHMVCU Shootout the Maroons fell behind Davenport North by 19 three minutes into the third quarter. What did they do? Yep, they rallied again and won 48-42.
The question is: How is this happening?
"It starts with us not making any shots at the start of these games," Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour said. "When you get behind like that, you can quit or you can keep going. Our girls believe in one thing — they believe in themselves. We have a saying that whether we are playing good or bad, we play possession by possession."
It might be fun for the team, but it can't be for the coach. Sant Amour wonders if her girls are testing her.
"Oh yeah, Sant Amour thinks we are doing it on purpose," senior guard Kelsi Curtis said. "She thinks we are just trying to kill her by falling behind and coming back.
"In truth, the shots are not falling and we don't seem to have the funky energy we usually have. It feels like it takes us until halftime to step it up. Honestly, we never quit playing, no matter what the score is."
And it takes someone to step up and something big to happen. Curtis and fellow senior Cierra McNamee have been the played the largest roles. Curtis scored all of her 17 points in the second half on Saturday, including four 3-pointers. McNamee has played like a ball on fire in both comebacks.
"Sometimes it takes one person to make a play and get someone else excited," Sant Amour said. "Then, another person gets into it and all of a sudden everyone is playing harder.
"Kelsi lost the ball, was on the ground and somehow got to the ball first to get it back. Caroline (Hazen) jumped up and down and everyone got pumped. At Galesburg, Cierra got a defensive rebound, drove from one end to the other and scored, and that got us going."
McNamee said it is all about the team staying calm and her taking her game up a notch.
"When we get down by that much we don't panic, we stay calm and still have the attitude that we're winning the game," she said. "It is mostly the energy we put out as a team that helps us keep fighting to come back.
"It was tough losing a starter (Kadence Tatum to a knee injury) so I've been pushing myself a little more to do the best I can and push my teammates to be the best they can be. I think the encouragement between us has helped us the most in these two games."
McNamee's season got off to a slow start, but she has come on quickly. She is averaging a double-double for the season at 14.6 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
"She is just so determined that we will not go down without a fight," said Sant Amour.
Added Curtis, "I have complete confidence in Cierra to do anything. She is a winner."
But this whole double-figure comeback thing is not one that any of the Maroons want to continue much longer.
"Yeah, we play Rocky (tonight) and we need to start fast against them," Curtis said.
If not?
"The way we play so fast, a game can change in a minute or two," said Sant Amour, "so we'll just go out and see what happens."
