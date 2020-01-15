Can Moline comeback kids keep it going?

And it takes someone to step up and something big to happen. Curtis and fellow senior Cierra McNamee have been the played the largest roles. Curtis scored all of her 17 points in the second half on Saturday, including four 3-pointers. McNamee has played like a ball on fire in both comebacks.

"Sometimes it takes one person to make a play and get someone else excited," Sant Amour said. "Then, another person gets into it and all of a sudden everyone is playing harder.

"Kelsi lost the ball, was on the ground and somehow got to the ball first to get it back. Caroline (Hazen) jumped up and down and everyone got pumped. At Galesburg, Cierra got a defensive rebound, drove from one end to the other and scored, and that got us going."

McNamee said it is all about the team staying calm and her taking her game up a notch.

"When we get down by that much we don't panic, we stay calm and still have the attitude that we're winning the game," she said. "It is mostly the energy we put out as a team that helps us keep fighting to come back.

"It was tough losing a starter (Kadence Tatum to a knee injury) so I've been pushing myself a little more to do the best I can and push my teammates to be the best they can be. I think the encouragement between us has helped us the most in these two games."