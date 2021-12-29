Camp Point Central trips Sherrard in tenacious tussle 38-31

Camp Point Central broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Sherrard 38-31 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.
Camp Point Central darted in front of Sherrard 11-5 to begin the second quarter.
Camp Point Central's shooting darted to a 22-16 lead over Sherrard at halftime.
Camp Point Central's upper hand showed as it carried a 31-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
Camp Point Central put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Sherrard 7-4 in the last stanza.
