 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Camp Point Central trips Sherrard in tenacious tussle 38-31
0 Comments

Camp Point Central trips Sherrard in tenacious tussle 38-31

  • 0

Camp Point Central broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Sherrard 38-31 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 29.

Camp Point Central darted in front of Sherrard 11-5 to begin the second quarter.

Camp Point Central's shooting darted to a 22-16 lead over Sherrard at halftime.

Camp Point Central's upper hand showed as it carried a 31-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

Camp Point Central put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Sherrard 7-4 in the last stanza.

Recently on December 18 , Sherrard squared up on Kewanee Wethersfield in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News