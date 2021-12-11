 Skip to main content
Camanche manhandles Clinton 48-27
Camanche manhandles Clinton 48-27

Camanche's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Clinton during a 48-27 blowout in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Storm darted in front of the River Kings 19-6 to begin the second quarter.

Camanche opened a gross 30-10 gap over Clinton at halftime.

The Storm pulled ahead over the River Kings 40-15 heading to the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 3, Clinton faced off against Davenport Assumption and Camanche took on Cascade on December 3 at Camanche High School.

