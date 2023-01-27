 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Camanche handles stress test to best Anamosa 45-39

  • 0

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Camanche did just enough to beat Anamosa 45-39 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 27.

Last season, Camanche and Anamosa squared off with February 4, 2022 at Camanche High School last season. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 20, Camanche squared off with Bellevue in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News