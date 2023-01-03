Camanche comes up short in matchup with West Branch 46-28

West Branch stretched out and finally snapped Camanche to earn a 46-28 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 3.
West Branch opened with a 17-5 advantage over Camanche through the first quarter.
The Bears opened an immense 28-11 gap over the Storm at halftime.
West Branch stormed to a 41-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Storm managed a 14-5 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.
