Camanche casts spell on Goose Lake Northeast 44-35

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Camanche passed in a 44-35 victory at Goose Lake Northeast's expense in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 14.
Goose Lake Northeast showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-7 advantage over Camanche as the first quarter ended.
Camanche's offense moved to a 20-18 lead over Goose Lake Northeast at halftime.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Storm, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 24-17 fourth quarter, too.
In recent action on December 7, Camanche faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Goose Lake Northeast took on Anamosa on December 7 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.