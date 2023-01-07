Calamus-Wheatland wins tense tussle with Aledo Mercer County 49-41

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Calamus-Wheatland wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 49-41 over Aledo Mercer County on January 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
