Calamus-Wheatland wallops Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 67-31

Calamus-Wheatland showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 67-31 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Calamus-Wheatland played in a 53-49 game on February 15, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Bellevue Marquette Catholic on December 9 at Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
