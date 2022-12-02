Calamus-Wheatland takes a toll on Wyoming Midland 47-36

Calamus-Wheatland tipped and eventually toppled Wyoming Midland 47-36 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Calamus-Wheatland and Wyoming Midland played in a 59-33 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
