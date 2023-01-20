Calamus-Wheatland tacks win on Stanwood North Cedar 66-24

Calamus-Wheatland recorded a big victory over Stanwood North Cedar 66-24 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 20.
Last season, Calamus-Wheatland and Stanwood North Cedar faced off on February 4, 2022 at Stanwood North Cedar High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against Tipton and Calamus-Wheatland took on Wyoming Midland on January 13 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For a full recap, click here.
