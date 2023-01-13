Calamus-Wheatland survives for narrow win over Wyoming Midland 31-24

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Calamus-Wheatland defeated Wyoming Midland 31-24 on January 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
