Calamus-Wheatland grinds out close victory over Bellevue Marquette Catholic 49-45

Calamus-Wheatland topped Bellevue Marquette Catholic 49-45 in a tough tilt in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 20.
Last season, Calamus-Wheatland and Bellevue Marquette Catholic squared off with January 25, 2022 at Bellevue Marquette Catholic High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Bellevue Marquette Catholic faced off against Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Calamus-Wheatland took on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on December 16 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For a full recap, click here.
