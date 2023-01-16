 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calamus-Wheatland edges Durant in tough test 45-36

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Calamus-Wheatland didn't mind, dispatching Durant 45-36 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 16.

Last season, Calamus-Wheatland and Durant faced off on February 3, 2022 at Durant High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Central City and Durant took on West Liberty on January 10 at Durant High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep girls basketball: Pioneers roll past Riverdale

Prep girls basketball: Pioneers roll past Riverdale

The Alleman girls' basketball team continued to build momentum for the upcoming IHSA Class 2A postseason, topping Riverdale 51-26 Monday night at Don Morris Gymnasium for its fourth straight win against area 2A competition.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News