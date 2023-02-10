Calamus-Wheatland showed top form to dominate Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep during a 55-20 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 10.

Last season, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Calamus-Wheatland faced off on February 15, 2022 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan . For more, click here. Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Springville on February 3 at Springville High School. Click here for a recap.

