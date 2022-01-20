Calamus-Wheatland casts spell on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 44-40

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Calamus-Wheatland nabbed it to nudge past Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 44-40 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 10, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Tipton and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Wyoming Midland on January 7 at Wyoming Midland High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.