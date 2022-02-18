 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brimfield controls the action and Annawan in affair 67-39

  • 0

Brimfield offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Annawan with an all-around effort during this 67-39 victory in Illinois girls basketball on February 18.

In recent action on February 10, Brimfield faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Annawan took on Galva on February 12 at Annawan High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News