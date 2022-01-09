Boiler girls hitting stride under Kewanee alumus Christakos

KEWANEE — The orange and black run deep with Nick Christakos.
A 2005 graduate of Kewanee High School and the son of former Boilermakers' head football coach Greg Christakos, Nick has followed in his father's footsteps and joined the head coaching ranks at his alma mater.
The younger Christakos has taken the reins of the Kewanee girls' basketball program following a five-year apprenticeship that included two seasons as the varsity assistant of his predecessor, Jessica Shipley.
Following a rocky start, his first Boiler girls' squad is now hitting its stride as Kewanee has rolled out to a 4-0 start in the Three Rivers Conference's East Division.
"We played against a lot of tough teams and took some losses, but we didn't let it discourage us," said Christakos, whose club is 6-8 overall and returns to league play when it hosts Sterling Newman at 7 p.m. Monday at Brockman Gymnasium.
"Once we got into the TRAC schedule, we felt like we could be competitive; in fact, one of our goals this season is to win conference."
In addition to their perfect start to conference play with wins over Newman, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Spring Valley Hall, the Boilermakers have a perfect record apart from their appearances at the Brimfield Thanksgiving Tournament and Peru St. Bede's Christmas Classic.
"That's kind of an odd thing," Christakos said. "We're 0-8 in our tourneys, and 6-0 when not at tourneys. I think that's based more on the strength of the teams we've played."
As the season has gone on, the Boilers have benefited from balance on offense, with the junior duo of point guard Marissa Stevens and guard/forward Emma Crofton leading the way at 10 points per game.
"We've had six different people lead us in scoring this season," Christakos said.
In Kewanee's 44-42 win over Hall last Thursday, senior guard Kirra Garcia had all 10 of her points in the second half.
In addition to Crofton and Stevens, senior forward Lainey Kelly chips in eight points and six rebounds per game, with freshman guard Mya Dearing adding six points per outing.
Such a variety of contributions has been key behind Kewanee's resurgence after losing its first four games. A subsequent five-game winning streak got the Boilers back on track.
"We've had more of a committee approach to our scoring," Christakos said. "Having everybody ready to shoot, it makes us more difficult to guard."
With this being his first head-coaching post, it was only natural that Christakos should turn to his father for guidance.
During his 13 seasons guiding the Boilermaker football squad, Greg Christakos led them to the IHSA Class 3A playoffs in 1993, '98 and '99, with the latter team reaching the quarterfinals and finishing 10-2, a single-season win record that still stands.
"I talk to Dad about coaching, talk to him for about 30 minutes after every game, brief the game and give me pointers," said Nick, who played football and basketball while at Kewanee. "He's always there to give me good advice."