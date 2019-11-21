KEWANEE — A 2007 Kewanee graduate and a former Boilermaker girls' basketball standout, Jessica Shipley has come a long way.
The former Jessica Jordan began her coaching career in her alma mater's system at the junior high level at Central Middle School, and has gradually climbed the coaching ladder.
Now the first-year head coach for the Kewanee varsity girls' program, Shipley is excited to take the reins of a program she feels has plenty of potential after a 13-14 finish last winter.
"It's already nice to know the parents and the kids, and to know what the expectations are," she said. "I know what my expectations are, and what this team is capable of. That makes it easier to go ahead and get into the season, knowing what we have working for and against us."
Returning a trio of starters, Kewanee has the nucleus to build upon. That group is led by senior forward Gracey Damron, the Boilermakers' top scorer last season at 12.5 points per game and who also grabbed four rebounds per outing.
"I think one of our biggest strengths this year is going to be experience," said Shipley. "We've got a lot of experience and playing time, and the trust they've built in each other, playing with each other from when I helped coach them in travel leagues, they mesh and work well together.
"Watching these girls and having coached them in seventh grade, it's nice to see them keep building on what we already have. Now, it's just fine-tuning things instead of having to rebuild. It's a matter of coming in and tweaking the things we didn't do well last year."
Shipley said she is looking for improved distribution of the ball that will take some of the scoring pressure off of Damron. To achieve that goal, she looks to the two returning junior starters — center Ailynn Duarte and forward Isabella Tondreau — to each assume more of a leading role.
"Last year, we were kind of letting whoever was being successful that night do the scoring," said Shipley. "Gracey was our top scorer, but now we're working on her getting the ball to other people and getting them open shots."
As a former Boiler, Shipley is taking a personal interest in helping elevate the program.
"We have already talked about this," she said. "The last two years, we've seen losses in the first round of regionals, and the girls have a bad taste in their mouths, especially the seniors. They have high expectations already."