Boffeli, Case lead Lancers to Shootout win over Geneseo

"It was on a free throw and I had no idea but when I went out to the bench, they informed me of what happened," said Boffeli, who now has 1,303 career points. "It's a great feeling, something I'll never forget and without my teammates, I'd be nowhere near where I'm at today."

However, Boffeli picked up two fouls as well and sat for the entire second quarter.

That allowed Geneseo to make its run.

With North Scott holding a 29-11 lead, the Maple Leafs closed out the final 5:22 of the half on a 17-5 run to cut the lead to 34-28 at halftime.

"What I really liked was we came, we got punched in the nose to start with ... then we came back and went at Boffeli and got her in foul trouble in the first half," Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. "We didn't stop backing down. We played hard, we competed to the end. I loved that we were still playing until the end."

Geneseo's defense was a big key to the comeback, as a three-quarters court press caused the Lancers to turn the ball over six times in the quarter.