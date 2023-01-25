 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biggsville West Central sprints past Aledo Mercer County 65-46

  • 0

Biggsville West Central pushed past Aledo Mercer County for a 65-46 win for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 25.

In recent action on January 18, Biggsville West Central faced off against Annawan and Aledo Mercer County took on Abingdon-Avon on January 21 at Abingdon-Avon High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin sets new women's World Cup record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News