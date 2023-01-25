Biggsville West Central sprints past Aledo Mercer County 65-46

Biggsville West Central pushed past Aledo Mercer County for a 65-46 win for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 25.
In recent action on January 18, Biggsville West Central faced off against Annawan and Aledo Mercer County took on Abingdon-Avon on January 21 at Abingdon-Avon High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.