Big second half sends Rock Island past United Township

EAST MOLINE — Milk and cookies are always a nice treat, just ask Rock Island girls basketball coach Henry Hall.
Trailing 29-27 at halftime against United Township on Thursday, Hall had a little chat at the intermission and the Rocks came out on fire in the second half, outscoring the Panthers 26-9 in third quarter to roll to a 74-50 Western Big 6 Conference win.
"It was a lot of milk and cookies at the half," Hall said. "We were just not playing to our ability on offense or defense. We defended better and we got it going on offense. It didn't help us in the first half having Hannah (Simmer) and Emily (Allison) on the bench (with foul trouble) about half the first half."
Senior guard Bre Williams was the key for the Rocks in the third quarter, scoring 11 of her 17 points and ratcheting up the defense out front. She said Hall never did get upset at halftime.
"Coach Hall never did yell, he calmly told us we just needed to figure it out," she said. "We were not stopping them up on top and allowing UT to get in the middle and score in the first half. We stopped that and then our defense got our offense going."
After making just 9 of 27 shots in the opening half, the Rocks (15-6, 5-2 Big 6) made 19 of their 26 second-half shots. On the opposite end, UT (6-15, 1-6) made just 5 of 24 shots in the second half.
"We played a really good first half, but we have to figure out how to play four quarters," UT coach Carie Walker said. "In that second half, they couldn't miss and we couldn't make anything. They kept on knocking down shots and we didn't have an answer."
Williams made four of her six 3-pointers and her big third quarter helped Rock Island to open things up inside for Simmer to score 12 of her game-high 19 in the second half.
"I asked Bre where that came from but I liked it," Hall said. "She showed great senior leadership and the girls feed off her defense and (Thursday) her offense. It was great to see her teammates realize she was hot and they got her the ball."
Added Williams, "I'm not sure where that came from but it felt good that my teammates were looking for me and getting me open on screens."
The Rocks also got 12 points and eight rebounds from Brooklynn Larson and nine points and 10 assists from Imari McDuffy.
UT's 1-2 punch of Jasmine Bell and Jade Hunter did their thing. Bell had 23 points and nine rebounds and Hunter finished with 18 points and 10 caroms. The two combined for 16 of 27 free throws. However, the rest of the Panthers tallied nine points and made just two of 10 shots.
"We are just looking for someone else to step up and fill a roll," Walker said. "We just can't find anyone to contribute on a regular basis. Jazzy and Jade wear down and we can't take them out for a break.
"I felt like we still had a chance when we called a timeout with a few minutes left in the third and down 12, but we just never could get anything going and Rocky just had too many players making shots."
Both teams will get ready for Saturday's IHMVCU Shootout at Augustana College. The Panthers take on Pleasant Valley in Game 2 at 11:45 a.m. and Rock Island squares off against Bettendorf in Game 5 at 5 p.m.