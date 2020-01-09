Big second half sends Rock Island past United Township

"We played a really good first half, but we have to figure out how to play four quarters," UT coach Carie Walker said. "In that second half, they couldn't miss and we couldn't make anything. They kept on knocking down shots and we didn't have an answer."

Williams made four of her six 3-pointers and her big third quarter helped Rock Island to open things up inside for Simmer to score 12 of her game-high 19 in the second half.

"I asked Bre where that came from but I liked it," Hall said. "She showed great senior leadership and the girls feed off her defense and (Thursday) her offense. It was great to see her teammates realize she was hot and they got her the ball."

Added Williams, "I'm not sure where that came from but it felt good that my teammates were looking for me and getting me open on screens."

The Rocks also got 12 points and eight rebounds from Brooklynn Larson and nine points and 10 assists from Imari McDuffy.

UT's 1-2 punch of Jasmine Bell and Jade Hunter did their thing. Bell had 23 points and nine rebounds and Hunter finished with 18 points and 10 caroms. The two combined for 16 of 27 free throws. However, the rest of the Panthers tallied nine points and made just two of 10 shots.