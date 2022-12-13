Beyond regulation: Tipton finds victory in OT over Durant 57-53

Tipton took all the time available, and them some before stopping Durant in this 57-53 overtime thriller.
Last season, Durant and Tipton squared off with February 1, 2022 at Tipton High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Tipton faced off against Wilton and Durant took on Stanwood North Cedar on December 8 at Durant High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.