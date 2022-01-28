Bettendorf topples Davenport Central 49-46

Bettendorf posted a tight 49-46 win over Davenport Central in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Bettendorf registered a 24-15 advantage at intermission over Davenport Central.
The Blue Devils fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Bulldogs would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
In recent action on January 17, Davenport Central faced off against Burlington and Bettendorf took on Central DeWitt on January 21 at Bettendorf High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
