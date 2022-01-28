 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bettendorf topples Davenport Central 49-46
0 Comments

Bettendorf topples Davenport Central 49-46

  • 0

Bettendorf posted a tight 49-46 win over Davenport Central in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Bettendorf registered a 24-15 advantage at intermission over Davenport Central.

The Blue Devils fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Bulldogs would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

In recent action on January 17, Davenport Central faced off against Burlington and Bettendorf took on Central DeWitt on January 21 at Bettendorf High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News