Bettendorf takes a toll on Davenport Central 48-35

Bettendorf grabbed a 48-35 victory at the expense of Davenport Central during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 11, Bettendorf faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central took on Davenport Assumption on February 9 at Davenport Assumption High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.