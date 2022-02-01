Bettendorf slips past Clinton 39-36

A tight-knit tilt turned in Bettendorf's direction just enough to squeeze past Clinton 39-36 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 1.
In recent action on January 22, Clinton faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Bettendorf took on Eldridge North Scott on January 25 at Eldridge North Scott High School.
