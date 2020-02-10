Bettendorf re-enters final Metro Fab 5 of season

METRO FAB 5

1. North Scott (18-0, LW: 1)

The Lancers kept their perfect season alive after eking out a 52-50 win over Assumption, following up a 72-57 win over Davenport Central. North Scott can clinch a share of a MAC title with wins in either of its last two games of the regular season. Grace Boffeli had 45 points and 22 rebounds in the win over the Blue Devils and now sits in sixth on the all-time MAC scoring list with 1,426 points.

This week: Tuesday at Moline; Thursday vs. Davenport North; Friday vs. Muscatine

2. Geneseo (23-5, LW: 2)

The Maple Leafs finally clinched their first Western Big 6 title with a 62-56 win over Moline but have stumbled a bit of late, going 3-3 in their last six games. Geneseo opens up the postseason next week with a regional semifinal game against Dunlap, having last won a regional title in 2014.

This week: Thursday at Quincy

3. Davenport North (15-3, LW: 4)