Bettendorf Pleasant Valley unloads on Muscatine 76-22

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Muscatine 76-22 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High on January 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Muscatine squared off with January 11, 2022 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Geneseo and Muscatine took on Davenport West on January 6 at Davenport West High School. Click here for a recap.
