Bettendorf Pleasant Valley triumphs in strong showing over Central DeWitt 66-29

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley scored early and often to roll over Central DeWitt 66-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 6.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Central DeWitt played in a 44-34 game on December 3, 2021. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.