Bettendorf Pleasant Valley tops Eldridge North Scott 52-36

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley tipped and eventually toppled Eldridge North Scott 52-36 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley moved in front of Eldridge North Scott 17-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Spartans fought to a 36-12 halftime margin at the Lancers' expense.
The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Eldridge North Scott made it 48-25.
The Spartans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Lancers' 11-4 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Eldridge North Scott faced off on January 21, 2022 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For more, click here.
