Bettendorf Pleasant Valley takes victory lap over Clinton 61-23

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 61-23 explosion on Clinton at Clinton High on January 4 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Recently on December 21 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Davenport Central in a basketball game .
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offense breathed fire to a 41-9 lead over Clinton at halftime.
