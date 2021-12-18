Bettendorf Pleasant Valley sews up Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 57-50

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Bettendorf Pleasant Valley passed in a 57-50 victory at Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's expense in Iowa girls basketball on December 18.

The Cougars took a 33-23 lead over the Spartans heading to the half locker room.

The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-41 lead over the Cougars.

The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-9 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.