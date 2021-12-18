Bettendorf Pleasant Valley sews up Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 57-50

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Bettendorf Pleasant Valley passed in a 57-50 victory at Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's expense in Iowa girls basketball on December 18.
The Cougars took a 33-23 lead over the Spartans heading to the half locker room.
The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-41 lead over the Cougars.
The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-9 stretch over the final quarter.
