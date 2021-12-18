 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley sews up Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 57-50
0 Comments

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley sews up Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 57-50

  • 0

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Bettendorf Pleasant Valley passed in a 57-50 victory at Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's expense in Iowa girls basketball on December 18.

The Cougars took a 33-23 lead over the Spartans heading to the half locker room.

The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-41 lead over the Cougars.

The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-9 stretch over the final quarter.

Recently on December 10 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Davenport Assumption in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Teven Jenkins makes first start

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News