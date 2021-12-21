Bettendorf Pleasant Valley puts an offensive performance on Davenport Central 61-27

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley showered the scoreboard with points to drown Davenport Central 61-27 in Iowa girls basketball on December 21.
In recent action on December 14, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport North and Davenport Central took on Bettendorf on December 14 at Bettendorf High School. Click here for a recap
