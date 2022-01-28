 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley pulls python act on Davenport North 58-37
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley pulls python act on Davenport North 58-37

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Davenport North 58-37 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 28.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped in front of Davenport North 18-4 to begin the second quarter.

In recent action on January 20, Davenport North faced off against Clinton and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Eldridge North Scott on January 21 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For a full recap, click here.

